The Montreal police broke up a shisha tobacco smuggling network in St. Laurent this past weekend, after they searched a business and a residence in the borough, as well as a residence in Laval.
Shisha is smoked through a hookah.
"The searches resulted in the seizure of 90 kg of illegal shisha tobacco, four vehicles used for smuggling and nearly $40,000 in cash," the SPVM revealed. "Three suspects aged 21 to 35 were arrested under the Tobacco Tax Act. The file of this investigation, which began in 2020, will be submitted to Revenu Québec prosecutors so that charges can be laid."
The investigation and the search were led by the SPVM's ACCES Tabac unit, with collaboration from Station 7 in St. Laurent, the Laval police and the Quebec Health and Social Services ministry. The ACCES program, which battles the smuggling of tobacco and aims to ensure legal competition between businesses, is funded by the Quebec government with coordination from the province's Public Security ministry. In recent months, the SPVM team seized more than 1,900 kg of chicha, "representing a market value of more than $800,000."
As part of last weekend's bust, "fines were handed over to the tenants of the raided business as well as to six customers" for the offence of smoking in a bar or restaurant.
The SPVM is continuing its investigation, and is asking anyone with information to "contact 911 or their neighbourhood station.
"It is also possible to communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website. Rewards of up to $3,000 can be awarded by Info-Crime Montreal for information leading to the arrest of suspects. Certain conditions apply."
