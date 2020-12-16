Montreal Police (SPVM) officers, in collaboration with the intermunicipal police board of Richelieu/Saint-Laurent and the National Support Team for the Application of the Firearms Act (ENSALA) of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), arrested an arms trafficker in the suburbs of Montreal last week. A total of 89 firearms were seized, as well as several magazines and ammunition, pellet and air guns and prohibited crossbows.
Yvon Nolet, aged 75, and his wife were arrested at their residence on rue du Trécarré, in Varennes. The seized weapons were found hidden in a fortified cellar behind a library-like structure in the basement.
A sum of $31,000 in cash was also found at the residence.
The large-scale operation was made possible as a result of the close collaboration of multiple units of the SPVM, including the Organized Crime Section, the Star team (Sector for processing recovered firearms) as well as the neighborhood stations 48 (Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve) and 49 (Montreal-East, Pointe-aux-Trembles).
Yvon Nolet is now facing criminal charges in the judicial district of Sorel.
