Police seeking teen

Laval Police are looking for 17-year-old Natalia Ramos-Rodriguez who left her home on May 13 but has not been seen since. Her relatives fear for her safety because of her associations. She could be in the territory of Quebec City or Toronto.
Ramos-Rodriguez is Hispanic, speaks French, and measures 5’5’’ and weighs 181 lbs. She has black hair (occasionally wears a wig), brown eyes, (occasionally wears green contact lenses), and has a tattoo of Medusa on her left hand, a butterfly on her arm, and a rose on her forearm. Anyone who has information about Natalia Ramos-Rodriguez can communicate, confidentially, on the Info-Police Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVL-230514-053.
