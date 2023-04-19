Police seeking suspect in hate crimes against Hasidic men

The Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect, possibly a minor, following assaults last Jan. 20 against members of the Hasidic Jewish community.
The two incidents occurred about an hour apart in an area of Outremont with a large Hasidic Jewish population.
Police say that, at 9:50 p.m. Jan. 20, the suspect pushed one man violently and threw him to the ground at Van Horne and Bloomfield. Then, at 10:25 p.m, the second victim was kicked in the lower back, causing him to fall. The suspect them fled on Wiseman Avenue with other people.
Police believe, based on video footage, that the incident was a hate crime, as it was unprovoked. The video footage is available for viewing for six days.
The suspect is described as an 18-year-old Caucasian male, wearing a black coat, gray sweatpants and white sneakers. Anyone who has information can call 911 or provide an anonymous report by calling Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133.
