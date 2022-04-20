Montreal Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals linked to a break-in, theft and attempted fraud perpetrated last fall.
On November 5, 2021, around 2 a.m., two suspects entered a residence in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce where they stole several valuables, including a credit card, for a total amount of theft exceeding $5,000. The two suspects then attempted to buy jewelry from the online store of a downtown luxury jewelry store with the stolen credit card, the fraud attempt approaching $100,000.
The first suspect is a white male about 25 years old, and was wearing a blue surgical mask, black Jordan coat, white hoodie, black pants, blue and white Jordan sandals and white socks. The second suspect is a white female, also around 25, and was wearing a blue mask and dressed in a black felt coat, blue jeans with holes and red shoes.
The SPVM is broadcasting images captured by a surveillance camera to help identify the suspects. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact 911 or their neighborhood police station. You can also file a report anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online.
