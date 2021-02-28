Montreal police are asking the public for help to find a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday, February 26th.
Alexandra-Rose Cullen-Laplante was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville area.
Cullen-Laplante is 5' 7" tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has white skin, long reddish-brown hair, blue eyes. She communicates in French.
She was last seen wearing a blue coat and jeans.
Her family told police officers that they have reason to fear for her health and safety.
According to police, she is known to frequent the north and western parts of Montreal and there is a possibility that she may have also travelled to Ontario.
Anyone who has information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or to place an anonymous tip with Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.