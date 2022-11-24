Montreal police are seeking the public's help after a 2:30 p.m. Nov. 16 hit and run incident in Outremont, in which a driver hit a one-year-old baby in a stroller being transported by its mother at the corner of Lajoie and Bloomfield.
The incident was captured on a surveillance video and footage has been circulated on social media. The black vehicle did not slow down as it hit the stroller and carried it several feet. The baby was taken to hospital but not seriously injured. The car then sped away toward Van Horne.
SPVM spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant told The Suburban Thursday that the driver has not been found as of Thursday morning, and the license plate was not seen in the video. He said police needs the help of the public, who can call with information at 911 or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.
B’nai Brith Canada issued a statement saying it is "deeply disturbed by a video circulating online depicting a vehicle seemingly ramming into a Jewish Orthodox woman and her baby.
"Please be advised that B’nai Brith and its League for Human Rights are investigating and working closely with the Jewish Hasidic Council of Quebec. We are in communication with law enforcement authorities who have informed us the baby is thankfully not injured. We will continue to keep the media informed on any developments."
