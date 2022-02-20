Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing from Montreal-North since Thursday.
Margarida Teresa Tango was last seen on February 17th around 7:30 a.m. in Montreal North.
Investigators say that have reason to fear for her health and safety.
Tango is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 144 lbs. She has dark skin, black eyes and curly black hair.
She frequently visits sports centers in the east end of Montreal. She normally gets around on foot or by public transport. She speaks French.
She was last seen wearing a red coat, a black hoodie and a large black headband with white patterns. She may have her hair done up in a toque.
Anyone with information regarding disappearance is urged to communicate with authorites by dialing 911 or anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133.
