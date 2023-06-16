Police seek missing teen

Montreal police are seeking the public’s assistance to find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since last Sunday evening. Sasha Smith was last seen at her grandparents' home in NDG, police saying she might have left to visit a friend.
Smith measures 5’4” and 130 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a camouflage-printed jacket, black shirt, blue sandals and carrying a blue bag.
The SPVM says Smith is often in visiting the borough of Saint-Laurent borough, downtown Montreal, cafés and McDonald's, and are asking anyone with information to contact 911 or their local police station.
