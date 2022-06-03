Police seek man connected to car theft ring

Laval Police are seeking the public's help to locate 33-year-old Kevin Lafontaine. Several arrest warrants have been issued against him for cases of vehicle theft and breach of conditions, and he may be on the territory of Montreal.
In May 2021, suspects showed up in different shopping center parking lots and targeted cars where they installed trackers to follow them as they moved. The targeted vehicles were Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango, Dodge Ram and Ford F-Series. Project Gardon linked about 30 files of vehicle theft, six of which were in Laval and the others in several other cities in Quebec and Ontario, the total value of the stolen vehicles estimated at $2 million.
Lafontaine is white and French-speaking, has brown hair and blue eyes, measures 5'7” and weighs 200 lbs.
Anyone with information about Kevin Lafontaine can communicate confidentially on the Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention file LVL 210523 035.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.