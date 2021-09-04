Police seek help locating 52-year old

Laval Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for 52-year-old Daniel Paquette. Last Wednesday, Paquette allegedly made comments that raise concerns for his safety, and he has no been seen or heard from since. Police believe he could be in Montreal.
Paquette is a white, French-speaking male standing 5'9'' and weighing 155 lbs. with blond hair and brown eyes. He was possibly wearing a tank top, jeans and work boots, and may have worn a chain with a silver cross. Paquette also wears a dental prosthesis
Anyone with information about Paquette can communicate confidentially with police via their Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or calling 911 and citing file LVL 210903-019.
