Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to solve the killing of a 75-year-old elderly man who was assaulted during a home invasion in LaSalle.
According to police, the break-in happened on September 12 around 1:30 am. The suspects broke into the man’s apartment and “smashed objects” inside his home, damaged the patio door, and assaulted him before fleeing.
The 75-year-old LaSalle resident was taken to hospital. He died of his injuries on Friday. It marked the city of Montreal’s 20th homicide of 2021.
“At present, everything suggests that the victim was not the person targeted by the suspects,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Montreal police at 514-393-1133.
