The SPVM is seeking the public's help in finding Christelle Chevalier, 27, who was last seen in the Verdun borough Thursday.
"The investigators have reasons to fear for her safety," an SPVM tweet says.
Chevalier is described as having fair skin, is 5'6" (1.7 metres) in height, weighs 160 pounds (72 kilograms), has brown hair and brown eyes, and speaks French. According to reports, she was last seen wearing a gray tank top, dark pants, and a shoulder bag.
Those with information should call 911 or contact their local police station.
