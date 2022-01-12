Police seek help finding missing woman from Lachine

Authorities are requesting the public's help to find a 62-year-old woman who was last seen on January 11th on Duff-Court Steet in Lachine.
Marie Gema Louisma has dark eyes, dark skin, short gray hair, stands at 5'9" and weighs 185 lbs.
She speaks and understands French and Creole.
According to police, she was last seen wearing leopard-print pants, a long black coat, a beige-brown scarf, a black hat, black boots. She was carrying a handbag and was wearing prescription glasses.
Authorities note that she has a mild cognitive impairment and may have orientation difficulties.
Due to a knee injury, she may have an apparent difficulty walking.
Montreal police say that they fear for her health and safety. With the recent drop in temperarure, concern for her well being has been amplified.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to contact 911 or their local police station.
