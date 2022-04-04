Laval Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an attempted kidnapping that occurred last month in Chomedey.
On March 1 at around 1:45 p.m., the victim, a woman in her twenties, was waiting in the bus shelter in front of 4397 Saint-Martin Boulevard west, when the suspect reportedly presented himself at the entrance to the shelter blocking her exit. At gunpoint, he allegedly forced the victim to follow him in an attempt to get her into a vehicle. She managed to flee on foot to take refuge in a local business and get help.
The suspect is a white French-speaking male between the ages of 25 and 45, who stands 5'11" and is slim with light green eyes. At the time of the event, he was wearing loose light blue jeans, a black coat and a pink wool toque. Police are also looking for a white Jeep Grand Cherokee from the years 2014 to 2017 with chrome handles and silver mags.
Anyone with information about this event can communicate confidentially on the police Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and cite file LVL 220301-071.
