Montreal Police are asking for the public’s help to locate Tian Feng, who has been missing for almost 30 days.
The 17-year-old was last seen was last seen on October 17 near the intersection of Sherbrooke Street West and Cavendish in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. The young man is new to the country and speaks neither English nor French. Investigators and his family have reason to fear for his safety. Feng stands 5'11", weighs 150 lb., and has black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a Black sweater with black and white shoes and a black jean jacket.
The 17-year-old only arrived in Montreal this summer and was attending language classes. A rally in support of his family is taking place in NDG at 7 p.m. on Monday at the corner of Upper Lachine and Melrose.
