Montreal police are looking for potential victims of an alleged 48-year-old serial sex offender who was arrested in early July.
Koceila Louali appeared at the Montreal courthouse on July 2 on several counts including pimping, sexual assault, sexual interference and material benefits from the provision of sexual services.
Louali was arrested again on July 6 on new charges relating to the production and distribution of child pornography, procuring, obstructing justice and breaching his conditions of bail.
According to police, several of his victims have been identified.The crimes currently alleged against the accused took place over nearly a decade, between 2012 and 2021.
"Investigators have reason to believe that this individual could have victimized other persons including minors in the greater Montreal area," the SPVM wrote in a statement Thursday.
The accused remains in detention pending his release investigation.
Anyone who may have been a victim or who knows someone who may have been a victim of Louali’s is asked to go to their local police station or to call 911 in order to file an official complaint or to deliver a statement.
