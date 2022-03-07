Police searching for girl

Laval Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who left her home on February 22, but did not return.
Ruby Lisbeth Pénélope Nunez-Correa is French-speaking, measures 5’2’’ and weighs 130 lbs.
She has brown hair, brown eyes, and was wearing gray sweatpants with a gray hooded jacket. She also had on a dark blue coat, a fluorescent pink balaclava, a thick black scarf and pink shoes.
Her family are concerned for her safety, and she could be in the Montreal area.
Anyone who has information about Ruby Lisbeth Pénélope Nunez-Correa can confidentially contact the Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVL 220222-060.
