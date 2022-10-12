Police search for victims

Laval Police are searching for possible victims in a case of attempted abduction.
On Monday SPL investigators arrested Marc-André Cauvier, 54, in connection with an attempted abduction. On October 1, at around 1 a.m., a 21-year-old woman was dropped off in the parking lot of the Montmorency metro station by an Uber vehicle and as she was heading towards her vehicle, parked not far from Collège Montmorency, was allegedly accosted by the suspect who tried to kidnap her. After struggling, she managed to scare him away.
Cauvier is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, forcible confinement and assault. He appeared in Quebec Court on Tuesday and remains detained until his return to court Thursday.
Investigators have reason to believe that he may have other victims and would like to contact them. Anyone who has been a victim of Marc-André Cauvier, or who has information about this file, can communicate confidentially on the Info-police Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention file LVL-221001-007.
