Police search continues for alleged killer Navdeep Ghotra in fourteenth feminicide

Navdeep Ghotra, 30, allegedly killed his 32-year-old spouse Rajinder Prabhneed Kaur in her apartment in the Park Extension borough on Monday. Sources close to the case speaking on condition of anonymity have reportedly said that Ghotra confessed his crime to family members in India in a horrifying video-call in which he showed them what he allegedly did to his spouse, before fleeing and leaving her body lying in a pool of blood.
Relatives in India reportedly contacted their local police force to advise them of the tragedy that had just unfolded on the other side of the world. According to this information, Indian police then reportedly passed on the information to the Montreal police, who were deployed to the scene of the murder on Monday at approximately 5:00 p.m.
Officers found the victim's body in what appeared to be a gruesome murder. The victim sustained upper body injuries caused by an unknown object. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was the mother of two young children, an 8-year old girl and a 5-year old boy. The 8-year old girl had fled the apartment when officers arrived and was found shortly after 5 p.m.
Rajinder Prabhneed Kaur is the third woman in the province since the start of 2021 to be killed after a court order was supposed to protect her from her alleged assailant. She is the 14th femicide Of the year.
Ghotra was accused of uttering death threats against his spouse on May 19. He was released on bail and his conditions included that he did not approach Kaur. The accused was not to go to the apartment where the victim lived and where the murder subsequently took place.Ghotra was scheduled to return to court next October for further proceedings, but the alleged killing was committed barely two months after his indictment.
In their hunt for the alleged killer, officers located Ghotra's abandoned vehicle near Lachapelle bridge in Laval on Tuesday evening. Police expanded their search on the water and continue to investigate all possibilities regarding his potential whereabouts.
Any person who has information concerning his whereabouts or who may have seen anything are encouraged to contact police by dialing 911 or by contacting Info-Crimes (514) 393-1133.
