Police report slower responses; mayor assures no more closures

Response times have increased following the merger of two police stations in parts of Montreal's west end, according to the SPVM report tabled yesterday on the merger of stations 9 and 11, which resulted in the 2020 closure of the only police station in Notre Dame de Grâce.
While the police department maintains that no negative repercussions on the ground have materialized, the report shows increases of up to 21% in average response times for priority calls at the new station 9 at the western end of Côte Saint-Luc, NDG compared to what was previously recorded at station 11 before it was shuttered. While station the enlarged station 9 serves the western half of CDN-NDG (along with Côte Saint-Luc, Hampstead and Montréal West,) the city’s most populous borough has only one station (26) actually on its territory.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante maintained that the city favors community policing despite SPVM Director Sylvain Caron’s suggestion during budget presentations earlier this month that it’s preferable to have more police on the ground and fewer stations in the city to reduce costs
“It's very important to send a clear message” Plante said during an executive committee meeting this week, “that neighborhood policing is important and we will never do anything to jeopardize it.” She added that her administration wants to strengthen relationships between police and communities and “it has no intention to eliminate or move neighborhood stations.”
