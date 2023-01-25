The SPVM has shared new statistics that showcase a large rise in car thefts since 2016. 9,591 vehicles were reported stolen in 2022, double the amount shown in 2020. In 2016 4,411 stolen vehicles were reported and the number rose steadily until seeing a significant spike by43 per cent in 2021 with 6,527 reported stolen cars.
Stolen Vehicle Montreal Reports by Year
• 2016: 4,411
• 2017: 4,816
• 2018: 4,345
• 2019: 4,321
• 2020: 4,789
• 2021: 6,527
• 2022: 9,591
The SPVM says that a majority of cars stolen are being shipped out through the port.
