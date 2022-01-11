Police raid hockey game

A game of hockey at a private arena in Laval Sunday night may end up costing participants more than seats at a Stanley Cup match.
A total of 37 people were found inside the Colisée de Laval arena Sunday evening after police responded to a call about a large number of cars parked outside the sports facility on Desnoyers in Saint-Vincent de Paul.
Laval police waited outside the arena which was locked, but reportedly had lights on inside with sounds of people present. After 45 minutes someone exited, and police stepped in to find dozens of people playing on the ice and sitting in the stands. Many fled to hide in various parts of the building including the bathrooms and locker rooms.
Police identified all adults and minors whose information is in the hands of the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions, which will determine whether or not to levy fines against the individuals for participating in indoor sports activities, which are currently banned by the government due to COVID-19. The infractions can cost each person up to $6,000. There is no word yet as to whether the arena will be charged with any infractions.
