St. Laurent is still a safe and secure community notwithstanding the recent spate of crimes in the past few months, Station 7 SPVM commander Pierre Luc-Gauthier told the January borough council meeting.
Those crimes have included stabbings resulting in injuries and death, repeated arson attempts at a Syrian restaurant, shots fired and car fires in lots. Some crimes have taken place within hours of each other.
"We are going to double our efforts to increase police presence, and in terms of our investigations to find those who have committed these crimes," he added. "Know that crimes involving armed violence is the #1 priority of the SPVM. We are working hard to return a sense of security to the population."
Gauthier added that in the next few days and months, police presence will increase, including patrols in particular areas and door-to-door meetings with residents, to listen to their concerns.
"We are also working with the borough, their elected officials and the borough director, and with local organizations, regarding how to prevent crime in St. Laurent and to try to find solutions in the medium and long term. We are working day and night on this."
The borough is said to be "closely monitoring the situation."
The issue of recent incidents of crime did not come up during either question period at the Jan. 10 council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.