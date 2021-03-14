For anyone needing more evidence of the concerted pattern of police manhanding peaceful protestors at yesterday’s march that we wrote about in “A DAY OF POLICE THUGGERY” here is a video supplied by our Chelsey St-Pierre of a phalanx of riot police attacking two protestors. One was repeatedly clubbed in the stomach and can be seen trying to push his police attacker away. The incident occurred at the corner of President Kennedy and City Councillors. The two attacked men were walking east on President Kennedy. The police charged from the south on City Councillors.
breaking featured
POLICE PHALANX CHARGES AND CLUBS TWO PROTESTORS
Beryl Wajsman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Articles
- POLICE PHALANX CHARGES AND CLUBS TWO PROTESTORS
- March 14-20 is Meals on Wheels Week in Quebec
- Swift shutdown of HuffPost Canada and Quebec demonstrates a callousness towards dedicated journalists
- The OSM and Kent Nagano performed at the memorial ceremony for the victims of COVID-19
- 10,000 march against child masking,curfews and “abuse of power”
- Bouchard comes up short in Abierto Zapopan final in Mexico
- A day of police thuggery: You’ve never lived ‘til you’ve been manhandled by cops
- Megan Oldham Wins Bronze in Slopestyle at World Championships
Most Popular
Articles
- Suburban Exclusive: Frank Cavallaro will be federal Conservative candidate in Mount Royal
- A day of police thuggery: You’ve never lived ‘til you’ve been manhandled by cops
- JGH named Quebec's best hospital in Newsweek survey
- Miracle Montreal Food Drive this Saturday, March 13th
- Parents plan three-day anti-mask strike keeping thousands of kids at home
- CSL votes 5-2 for city management change
- Tax Tip: Here's what you need to know about yourT4A
- Vaccination sites open in Decarie Square, JGH and through West End
- Pointe Claire council supports UMQ’s Respect For Democracy
- Alex Burrows returns to the NHL in a new role
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.