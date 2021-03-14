For anyone needing more evidence of the concerted pattern of police manhanding peaceful protestors at yesterday’s march that we wrote about in “A DAY OF POLICE THUGGERY” here is a video supplied by our Chelsey St-Pierre of a phalanx of riot police attacking two protestors. One was repeatedly clubbed in the stomach and can be seen trying to push his police attacker away. The incident occurred at the corner of President Kennedy and City Councillors. The two attacked men were walking east on President Kennedy. The police charged from the south on City Councillors.

