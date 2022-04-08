Laval Police made several arrests and seized a haul of drugs along with a gun in raids over the last two weeks. The operations are part of Project Centaure and the Accès-Cannabis Program, which was set up in 2018 by the Quebec government to clamp down on the supply of illegal cannabis to reduce its accessibility on the Quebec market, particularly among youth.
The vast majority of the seizure comprised bags of candy in the form of jujubes containing THC.
In August 2021 investigators took note of cannabis possession and trafficking operations including illicit cannabis distribution activities in several forms between a business in Kanesatake and suspects residing in Laval. They then proceeded to traffic in narcotics on the territories of Laval and Montreal.
On March 25, the suspects were arrested and search warrants were obtained for two residences in Chomedey and a third in Laval-Ouest as well as four vehicles. The searches resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics, derivative products, as well as a firearm and several proceeds of crime. A total of five individuals were arrested as part of this vast operation, which mobilized several SPL officers, with support of Sûreté du Québec agents and Canada’s FINTRAC financial intelligence agency.
The Cannabis Act prohibits product packaging containing THC from being attractive to catch the eye of children. Whether by representation of a person, character or animal, real or fictitious, directly appearing on the packaging or the label. The law also prohibits having more than 10mg of THC per candy and/or packaging. In this case, one of the candies seized contained 1000mg of THC according to the packaging.
Police seized narcotics with a total value of $388,527, including 60.2 kg of THC candy (imitation candy for children), 28.6 kg of dried cannabis, 2.2 kg of cannabis resin, 644 methamphetamine pills with the inscription “ICE” and more. A Glock 17 9mm pistol was also seized, along with two high-capacity magazines, three 10-bullet magazines and 241 9mm bullets in boxes. Investigators also seized $143,105 in Canadian currency, $9,352 US, three vehicles valued at $132,000 and $100,000 in other securities.
The seemingly harmless gummies can cause severe poisoning if ingested by children. It is difficult to tell with the naked eye if it is a simple candy or if it contains THC. The SPL recommends that parents buy sweets from well-known stores and check the provenance and condition of the packaging. The SPL also advises parents to quickly contact Info-Santé or dial 911 if they suspect that their child has consumed a THC candy and is showing unusual symptoms, such as confusion or disorientation, anxiety or a state of psychosis.
Anyone who has information related to this case can communicate confidentially on the Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVL 210825 039.
