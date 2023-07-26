Police officer stabbed, seriously injured in CDN-NDG

An SPVM officer was stabbed and seriously injured in the abdomen around 11 a.m. Wednesday July 26 at Westbury and Plamondon in Côte des Neiges-NDG by a 27-year-old man with alleged mental health issues.
There are no fears for the officer's life as a result of the assault.
The suspect was arrested by a second officer and taken to be treated in a mental health facility, police chief Fady Dagher said after visiting the injured officer in the hospital. The alleged assailant is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
"He will be met by the investigators in the next few hours," SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils told The Suburban 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. She added that the charges against him will soon be determined.
The attack took place in an area with several Jewish institutions, but Dagher did not mention any possible hate crime.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweeted that "the police officers of the SPVM are on the front lines in a context of rising mental health issues in the city. Their work is more complex than ever. I thank them for serving the population with professionalism and courage."
The police had been originally called to the scene Tuesday when a man was seen acting suspiciously and aggressively, including yelling and disrobing, in the area of a daycare centre, but he left by the time police arrived.
The following day, the officers returned to the area. One of the two officers on site was stabbed as they chased the suspect. The other, who assisted the injured officer, was treated for shock. The assailant was quickly arrested.
