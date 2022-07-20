Police make arrest in Israel Day assault

B'nai Brith Canada and Federation CJA have reacted to the SPVM making an arrest this week in the assault of a 51-year-old man in Westmount on Israel Day in early May.The man was carrying an Israeli flag. The alleged assailants tried to take away the flag and struck the man. The person arrested is said to be a minor, and thus the name cannot be revealed.
SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin told The Suburban that the person arrested is 15 years old, will appear in court and was released with conditions, including a promise to appear. B’nai Brith says police "deemed the attack as an armed assault and robbery, following a hate crime.
“B’nai Brith Canada and the Jewish community are breathing sighs of relief that the Montreal police force worked diligently on this appalling incident and have made an arrest,” said Marvin Rotrand, National Director of B’nai Brith’s League for Human Rights. “It is absolutely unacceptable for anyone to be attacked on the streets of Montreal or anywhere, merely because they are expressing their pride in Israel.”
B’nai Brith had intervened in May to ask the Montreal police hate-squad unit to investigate. “This assault shocked the Jewish community, causing a great sense of unease,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “Sadly, antizionism is the new driver of antisemitism. Quebec and other provinces must invest more in education to address these issues.”
Federation CJA also praised the SPVM "for their professionalism in conducting a thorough investigation that has resulted in an arrest.
“The person, or persons, responsible for this act of violence must be held to account,” Federation CJA CEO Yair Szlak said.
Szlak also thanked Dan Goldstein for “seeing something and saying something. Goldstein was the first bystander to call police as well as Federation CJA."
