Police are investigating after a person fired shots at a vehicle in the area of Durocher and Beaubien in Outremont.
Police received a call about the shooting 11:35 p.m. Saturday, the SPVM told the media.
The suspect ran away and the motorist drove away from the scene. Shell casings were found and a bullet hole was found in a building, according to reports.
