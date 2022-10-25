Laval Police are asking for the public’s help to locate 15-year-old Lysanne Chamberland. On Monday October 24, she left school and never returned home. Her relatives have not heard from her since and are worried about her health, especially because of changes in her behavior. She may be in Laval or Montreal.
Chamberland is white, French-speaking and has black-dyed hair and blue eyes. She stands 5'6'' and weighs 110 lbs and has a nose piercing.
Anyone with information about her can confidentially contact the Infoline at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention file LVL 221024-088.
