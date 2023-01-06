Police looking for 13-year-old girl

Laval Police are looking for 13-year-old Eva Porchia. She reportedly left her home on January 4 and has not been seen since. Her family fears for her safety because she has recently made disturbing remarks. She could be in Greater Montreal. Porchia is a white French-speaking teenager, stands 5'1'' tall and weighs 120 lbs. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a black jacket, khaki green coat, and black leggings.
Anyone with information about Eva Porchia can confidentially contact the Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention file LVL-230104-092.
