Project Méche has been formed by the Sûreté du Québec, the Montreal (SPVM) and Laval (SPL) police departments to fight organized crime in the Montreal and Laval areas, particularly Arab merchants being targeted by members of the same community.
In St. Laurent in particular, the Bab Sharqi restaurant was attacked several times, including firebombings, attempted firebombings and most recently, gunshots fired into the restaurant while customers were still inside.
Also recently, two Arab restaurants within two blocks of each other on Marcel-Laurin Blvd. were firebombed on the same night.
Project Méche is said to be a "coordinated investigation and visibility project, to put an end to acts of violence perpetrated against merchants in the territory of Laval, Montreal and the North Shore.
"Over the past year, several merchants have reported being victims of threats, armed attacks, arson, extortion or firearm discharges," says a Laval police statement. "Faced with this wave of violence, the three police forces are mobilizing together to ensure the safety of the targeted merchants."
“Information sharing is an essential element in resolving ongoing investigations and having a real impact on our respective territories," stated Kimon Christopoulos, coordinator and spokesperson for the project and an inspector in the SPL's Major Crimes unit. "This type of coordinated collaboration is a proven winning strategy. We are not standing idly by, our teams have rallied together and we are determined to put in place the necessary means to protect merchants."
The statement points out that there have been 67 incidents in Laval and Montreal in the past year, for which 19 arrests were made.
"The individuals are mostly known to the police and face various charges: possession of a weapon and ammunition, extortion, armed assault, arson, possession of narcotics and breach of condition. Other investigations are underway, which could lead to possible searches and additional arrests in the coming weeks. Strong pressure will be maintained on the individuals who commit these violent crimes."
“The message we are sending today is clear, the safety of our merchants is a priority and no form of intimidation or violence will be tolerated," Christopoulos added. "We are keeping an eye out for anyone who intends to attack them."
