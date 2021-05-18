Police investigating woman's death in CSL

Montreal police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman found in an apartment building at Adalbert and Earle Road, according to media reports.
The reports say police were alerted at around midnight Tuesday about a woman who had been injured with a sharp object. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 35-year-old man was arrested and will be interrogated by investigators. Media was also told there were children in the apartment.
Police told the media this is the ninth Montreal-island homicide of the year.
