Police investigating van fire in St. Laurent

The SPVM is investigating a van fire that took place in the southwestern part of St. Laurent, at Valade near Abbott Street.
Police were alerted to the fire at 2:45 am. Thursday March 3. Several similar incidents, and other types, have taken place in the borough in recent months and years.
According to reports, firefighters arrived on the scene first and had the fire under control by the time police arrived.
SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils told the media that the van is a "total loss."
Asked if there was any connection between this and similar incidents in the borough, SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron told The Suburban police always look into that possibility.
"If there's similar events, similar ways the vehicle was set on fire, we'll look into that."
Other incidents in St. Laurent:
• In early February, fires were set in two buildings.
• Shots were fired at Achim and Keller in January.
• Shots were fired at a St. Laurent home last December.
• A truck fire took place at Somerset near Keller last October.
• Gunfire took place Sept. 5, 2021 in the area of Jean-Gascon Street and Felix Leclerc Avenue.
• An attempted arson of a Kosher store took place at the St. Louis shopping centre in June 2021.
• Chez Benny Express, a Kosher restaurant, was vandalized in June 2021.
• A shooting took place at Place de la Côte Vertu in August 2020.
• Two men were shot in St. Laurent in September 2019.
• Two cars were heavily damaged by fire on Stewart Square near Nantel in February 2018.
