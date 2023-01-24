The SPVM's arson squad is investigating after fires took place at two businesses in close proximity to each other and also close to the downtown campus of Concordia University.
The first fire took place at Guy near Ste. Catherine West, and the second on nearby Mackay Street.
Fire accelerants were found at the scene of both fires. Police were informed of the two incidents 10 minutes apart early Tuesday morning, at around 5 a.m.
No one was arrested as of this writing in both cases. There were also no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.