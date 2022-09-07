Police investigating suspicious death in Snowdon

The SPVM is investigating what they say is a suspicious death that occurred on Clanranald near Plamondon in Snowdon.
Police spokeswoman Veronique Comtois told The Suburban that officers did a wellness check at about 4 p.m. after friends and family expressed concern and discovered an injured man, who was then pronounced dead at the scene.
The Suburban happened upon the scene at 9:15 p.m. and called the SPVM's media line from the location.
Comtois said police are looking into every theory possible as to why the individual, whose age is not known, died.
