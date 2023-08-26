Police investigating stabbings, car fire in St. Laurent

The SPVM is investigating two incidents in St. Laurent that took place within nine hours, the stabbing of two men and a car fire.
The two men, in their 20s, were stabbed 3:30 p.m. Friday following a fight amongst several people in the area of Grenet and Henri Bourassa, in the northern part of the borough. One was stabbed in the upper body, another in the lower body. Their lives are not in danger.
Also, the latest possible arson in St. Laurent, this time a car fire, took place early Friday morning at a parking lot at Côte Vertu and Marcel-Laurin — the area includes a mini-mall and a gas station.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:10 a.m. Evidence was found after the fire was put out, indicating possible arson. The SPVM arson squad is now investigating.
There were no injuries or arrests as of Friday morning, but a person was seen leaving the scene at the time of the incident.
There have been many fires set in St. Laurent in the past year, including those set at Arab-owned businesses. A special police squad was set up to investigate these fires earlier this year.
The last arson attack in St. Laurent was in early June, at a business at Lebeau near Gince in St. Laurent, where four vehicles were considered to be a total loss. An incendiary object was found at that scene.
In late May, an arson attack took place at a business at Montée de Liesse near Côte de Liesse, in the western sector of the borough. In that case, the window of the business was broken, but no incendiary devices were found. The fire, which caused minor damage, was quickly brought under control.
Other arsons included one May 9 at McCaffrey; six cars destroyed by fire around 11:25 p.m. April 26 at Lebeau near the Metropolitan Expressway, in the southeastern section of the borough; the Bab Sharqi restaurant targeted several times, another fire in mid-March at Bois Franc and Miniac, and two others Feb. 16 and March 7 at businesses near Montée de Liesse.
