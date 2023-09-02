The island-wide epidemic in the past year of car fires continued early Saturday morning, as the SPVM is now investigating a suspected case of arson that damaged three parked vehicles in Côte St. Luc.
Two of the vehicles, seen by The Suburban, were extremely heavily damaged and are considered a loss. The building was also damaged. The vehicles were still in the parking spots early Saturday evening. The third vehicle had some damage to a headlight.
Police were called at around 1:25 a.m. Saturday to where the fire took place, in a part of the parking lot of Le Montefiore at the corner of Cavendish Blvd. and Mackle Road, right near Quartier Cavendish. Several residents had called 911.
One resident who lives across the street and did not want to provide her name, said she woke up at 1:30 a.m. to loud noises.
"I kept hearing these really loud booms and it sounded like fireworks," she told The Suburban. "I thought nothing of it and then I heard teenage boys talking and one of them asked 'who did that one?' All of a sudden, the fire trucks came. I then heard car doors closing and that was the end of it."
There were no injuries, but as there was a smell of accelerant, the matter was given over to the SPVM arson squad. No arrests were made as of Saturday morning.
There have been numerous car fires set throughout Montreal in the past year — they have also taken place in St. Laurent, Hampstead, Beaconsfield, Roxboro and Lachine, amongst other locales.
