Police investigating another fire in St. Laurent

The SPVM is investigating yet another of several fires that have taken place in St. Laurent in the last few months. The latest incident took place at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at T.I.M.E. Cargo, a freight transportation company, on McCaffrey near Montée de Liesse. A window was broken and a Molotov cocktail was found in the building.
As it happens, on Feb. 6, the company promoted this second new office on their Facebook page, revealing the exterior, office area and warehouse. Their other office is in Laval.
The fire was quickly brought under control and there were no injuries.
Other similar incidents in the borough being investigated:
• Two firebombings at two restaurants on Marcel-Laurin Blvd., set 40 minutes apart on Feb. 9.
• A Molotov cocktail attack in November on Montpellier.
• On Nov. 9, a Molotov cocktail was found in the heavily fire damaged Bab Sharqi Syrian restaurant, at Deslauriers and Benjamin-Hudon Streets in St. Laurent. A person was arrested in December after another arson attempt.
• In early November, thirteen of 28 car fires took place in two lots. Police were called at 8:40 p.m. Nov. 2 as three cars burned in a lot at Lebeau and Gince Streets, in southeastern St. Laurent. Police were then called at 4:30 a.m. Nov. 3, where 10 cars were burning in a lot at St. Amour and St. François.
• This past July, Montreal police investigated the suspected arson of a vacant building on Marcel Laurin Blvd. near Laval Road.
• Ilyesse Gorfti, 27, was arrested March 10 by the Arson and Explosives Unit of the SPVM in connection with a van fire that took place on Valade Street a week earlier.
• Two borough apartment buildings were targeted by arsonists about 1 a.m. Feb 6, but little damage was done, according to reports.
• Some cars were burned in local driveways in recent years.
