The SPVM is investigating yet another arson that took place in the western industrial area of St. Laurent around 1 a.m. Tuesday March 7, about 200 metres from another arson that took place Feb. 16.
The first incident took place at T.I.M.E. Cargo at McCaffrey near Montée de Liesse. The latest took place at Lit Mural at Montée de Liesse near Côte Vertu. In both cases, accelerants were found inside the premises after windows were smashed.
As of Tuesday morning, there were no arrests. No one was injured.
Also in St. Laurent, on Jan. 23, an industrial building was destroyed on Pitfield Blvd. between Thimens and Henri Bourassa. That incident was not considered a criminal act. Neither was a Feb. 2 fire, battled by 90 firefighters at a former Portuguese restaurant on Décarie Blvd.
Other similar incidents in the borough being investigated:
• Two firebombings at two restaurants on Marcel-Laurin Blvd., set 40 minutes apart on Feb. 9.
• A Molotov cocktail attack in November on Montpellier.
• On Nov. 9, a Molotov cocktail was found in the heavily fire damaged Bab Sharqi Syrian restaurant, at Deslauriers and Benjamin-Hudon Streets in St. Laurent. A person was arrested in December after another arson attempt.
• In early November, thirteen of 28 car fires took place in two lots. Police were called at 8:40 p.m. Nov. 2 as three cars burned in a lot at Lebeau and Gince Streets, in southeastern St. Laurent. Police were then called at 4:30 a.m. Nov. 3, where 10 cars were burning in a lot at St. Amour and St. François.
• This past July, Montreal police investigated the suspected arson of a vacant building on Marcel Laurin Blvd. near Laval Road.
• Ilyesse Gorfti, 27, was arrested last March 10 by the Arson and Explosives Unit of the SPVM in connection with a van fire that took place on Valade Street a week earlier.
• Two borough apartment buildings were targeted by arsonists about 1 a.m. last Feb 6, but little damage was done, according to reports.
• Some cars were burned in local driveways in recent years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.