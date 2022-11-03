The SPVM's arson squad is investigating 28 car fires that took place in areas of Montreal Wednesday night Nov. 2, Thursday morning Nov. 3 and Friday morning Nov. 4.
The most recent was 12 car fires 4:15 a.m. Friday in a lot at Pacifique Avenue and Notre Dame Boulevard in Lachine, which spread to a nearby building. Accelerant was found at that scene, police said.
Thirteen of the fires took place in two lots in the borough of St. Laurent, where several car fires have taken place over the years, whether in lots or in the driveways of homes.
Police were called at 8:40 p.m. Nov. 2 as three cars burned in a lot at Lebeau and Gince Streets, in southeastern St. Laurent
Police were then called at 4:30 a.m. Nov. 3, where 10 cars were burning in a lot at St. Amour and St. François, also in St. Laurent.
Then at around 5 a.m., police were called as three cars burned in a lot at 32nd Avenue near Joseph Dubreuil Street, in nearby Lachine.
Three other car fires took place late last month in Ahuntsic, Lachine and Pointe-aux-Trembles, but that was in the space of a week.
