The SPVM arson squad is investigating a fire that took place between late Sunday night and early Monday morning at the Superkidz daycare which has seen three arson investigations since 2020. Officials responded to a 911 call around 2:30 AM to the daycare where firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No injuries occurred at the scene.
This is the third time Superkidz has been targeted in three years, with SPVM officials still not sure why the West Island daycare has been consistently attacked nor who may be responsible. According to SPVM spokesperson Gabriella Yoakim, "Some elements on the scene suggest that this was possibly an arson.” Citing that signs of a firebomb attack were found at the scene, which would be consistent with the previous incident that took place in May of 2021. The daycare remained open on Monday morning with police tape surrounding a broken window. Police plan to increase presence in the area.
