A 12-year-old girl died on Wednesday morning after being hit by a bus in Longueuil.
According to Longueuil police (SPAL), the incident happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. on the corner of Roland-Therrien Boulevard and du Tremblay Road.
"Our officers rapidly arrived on scene and they confirmed that a young victim was in cirtical condition after being hit by the bus," Longueuil police spokesperson, François Boucher reported. "It is not yet clear if the girl was on her way to school or another location."
The driver had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance to recieve treatment for shock.
The area was closed off to traffic for the better part of the day on Wednsday as the investigation into the incident was carried out by authorities.
