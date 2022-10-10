Police find man dead in NDG

Montreal Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in his 50s in N.D.G.
A body was found with visible signs of violence in an apartment building on Montclair near Fielding early Monday morning. SPVM officers and Urgences Santé were responding to a 911 call about a man in cardiac arrest and found the victim unconscious shortly after midnight. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
The area was swarming with SPVM cars as police searched the area for hours, and a command post was established on site, but by Monday 9 a.m. police still did not have a suspect or an explanation as to what occurred.
