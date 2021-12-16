Police fatally shoot man after alleged double stabbing in Lachine

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Windy with rain showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 14°C. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 3°C. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.