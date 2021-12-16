Police fatally shoot man after alleged double stabbing in Lachine

Montreal police officers fatally shot a man in Lachine early Thursday afternoon following an alleged double stabbing incident, reports say.
The SPVM told the media that the BEI, the independent police watchdog organization, will be investigating.
According to a TVA report, the man who was shot had stabbed two people in the area of Des Erables and Richardson.
The SPVM has also posted on its website Dec. 16 that police arrested three men "suspected of having fired shots on Nov. 3 in the direction of a residential building" in NDG.
"The alleged shooter, a minor, cannot be identified because of his age," the post says. "Charges of conspiracy and death threats have been filed against him. His two alleged accomplices have been released for investigation and face no charges so far."
The SPVM added that the three individuals "are suspected of having fired five times on the night of Nov. 3 at a duplex located on a residential street.
"Fortunately, no injuries were sustained by the shots. The police officers arrived shortly after on the scene and found cartridge cases on the ground as well as [bullet holes] on the facade of the building. Various approaches subsequently implemented by the investigators made it possible to trace the suspects. Three searches were carried out in Montreal and its outskirts in order to collect evidence related to this case."
The suspect in the shooting incident "will remain in jail for further legal proceedings. He may also face charges related to the use of a firearm. The investigation is continuing in order to clarify all the circumstances of this event."
