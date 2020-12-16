The Montreal Police (SPVM), in collaboration with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and the Mascouche police service, arrested five people associated with a network of illegal weapons and narcotics trafficking in Montreal, last Wednesday. According to the SPVM, further arrests are expected to ensue in relation to the group.
At approximately 5 a.m. last Wednesday, December 9th, more than a hundred law enforcement officials began the police operation by simultaneously conducting six searches in Montreal and Mascouche. Weapons and narcotics were seized and are being processed by the SPVM's division for processing recovered firearms.
The police operation was conducted in response to a series of violent events that have taken place in Montreal-North and Montreal-East recently.
Multiple SPVM units joined forces in the operation, including the Organized Crime Section, the Analysis and Intelligence Section, as well as neighborhood stations 10 (Bordeaux, Cartierville) and 39 (Montreal-North). In terms of community support, members of the Prevention and Urban Security Division were also on site to reassure citizens that live in proximity to the places being targeted by the searches.
