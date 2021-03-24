With the help of the public, a man well known to police was charged with murder last Thursday after he allegedly stabbed a man to death in Verdun several weeks prior on the evening of Feb. 1.
The victim, Faiez Mohamedieh (38), was found severely injured at approximately 3 a.m. in an alley. The attack occurred moments after he conducted a transaction at an ATM near the intersection of LaSalle Blvd and Troy St. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted to the hospital.
In the weeks following the attack, investigators went door-to-door in the area searching for information. In early March, officers set up a mobile command post near the site of the attack seeking help from the public. "The arrest of the suspect was made possible, in part, thanks to the cooperation of the public," Montreal police said in a statement.
The accused, Pascal Hally (49), appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Thursday for the charge of second degree murder.
Hally, has an extensive criminal record with nearly 50 criminal charges since the early 1990s.
According to the information recorded on the indictment, Hally does not have an active home address and according police, Hally is known to be currently homeless.
