Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Jasmine Menou Malak who has been missing since October. Menou Malak’s last known location was in Verdun on October 10th around 10 a.m. According to a tweet from the SPVM, “Investigators have reasons to fear for her safety”. Investigators say it is possible she is currently outside of Quebec; she is known to take public transit or travel by foot or car ride with friends.
Menou Malak is 5’9” and weighs approximately 147 lbs. She has curly, brown, shoulder-length hair that she sometimes wears straight. She has a black text tattoo on her right arm that reads “Rima”
Anyone with information on her current whereabouts are requested to call 911 or report to their local police station.
