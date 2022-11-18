Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating 78-year-old Jose Manuel Izidorio who has been diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer’s. He was last seen on November 17th near the Joliette metro station in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. Jose Manuel Izidorio speaks French and was last seen wearing a blue mask, a grey tuque with red stripes, a red jacket, black pants and grey boots. He is 6ft tall with blue eyes and grey hair.
Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is requested to call 911 or report to their local police station.
