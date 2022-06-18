The SPVM's hate crimes unit is seeking the public's help in finding two males who assaulted a 51-year old man in Westmount while he was carrying an Israeli flag after walking back from downtown after the May 5 Israel Day rally. The assault took place at Wood and St.Catherine.
The police identify the incident as an "armed assault and robbery following a hate crime."
The SPVM recounted that "on May 5, 2022 around 1:15 p.m. at the corner of Ste. Catherine West and Wood streets, after the Israel Rally in downtown Montreal, a man in his fifties holding an Israeli flag was [accosted] by two suspects who ordered him to [give] it to them.
"Faced with the victim's refusal, the suspects grabbed the flag and rushed at the man, and an altercation ensued. One of the suspects struck the victim's head with a branch. A citizen wanting to help him was also hit several times in the face. The suspects fled on Wood Street in a blue Infiniti QX56 vehicle."
The SPVM explained that "the first individual is an approximately 18-year-old male, five feet eight inches tall. He is dark skinned and has black curly hair. At the time of the altercation, he was wearing a black jacket, a white sweater, black Puma sweatpants and black shoes.
"Also aged around 18, the second suspect sought is a man also 5 feet 8 inches tall. All dressed in black, he wore a black intervention mask and blue shoes. Anyone with information that could help investigators in this case is asked to contact 911 or their neighborhood police station. It is also possible to file a report anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or online."
